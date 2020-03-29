Social distancing ... really?

Jamaican authorities have called on the population to observe 'social distancing' in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This would mean people keeping distances, in some instances up to six feet, in order to reduce the spread of the virus. But, see for yourselves on this page if that's what's been happening:

