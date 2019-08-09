Social enterprise brings traditional J'can food to Kingston Kitchen

THE Jeffrey Town Farmers' Association (JTFA) brought traditional sweet potato pudding to food show Kingston Kitchen at Hope Gardens in Kingston, recently.

The JTFA team also shared information and samples of their pudding with attendees at the event.

The revenue earned from the enterprise's sweet potato pudding mix and other products like gluten-free flours, made from cassava, breadfruit and sweet potato, is used to support the JTFA's mandate, which includes the use of agriculture to support community development, job creation and other opportunities.

Said directors vy Gordon: "Since we were established, the JTFA has been about self-reliance and sustainable advancement of not only the members of the association, but St Mary on the whole. We recognise that there is need for employment, and support for the farming community in the parish, and this is why we have been so focused on collaborating through the JTFA to find solutions that can address these challenges.”

The JTFA's products are currently available at Hilo Food Stores, Lee's Food Fair, Select Grocers, and John R Wong supermarkets in Kingston.