Socialising with Friends

The Friends of Bustamante Hospital for Children on Friday hosted a social event to promote stronger relationships between the two groups as a means of advancing the charity's work. As honorary member of charity group Erma Clarke told the Jamaica Observer that the hospital plays an essential role in society, and by working with the hospital to sensitise members of the public about major projects, the group should be able to accomplish a lot more.

“We want the hospital's staff to get more involved in the movement, because we need them to let others know what we do. We support the hospital, as a friend would support another friend,” she said.

Chairperson of the charity group, Dr Karla Hylton added that the event was also organised to faciliate staff members becoming better acquainted with each other, and outside the walls of their respective departments.

Charity groups are always interested in doing things for the children. An event directed at staff members is a very rare occurrence. We wanted to let them know that we recognise their efforts,” said Orane Lake, a member of The Friends.

The event, which was hosted on the hospital grounds, featured the Jamaica Fire Brigade live band, and saw staff and friends playing games and enjoying refreshments together.

“For this gesture of appreciation, I am thankful because prior to this event, we were clouded with negativity. This makes me want to do so much more than I am already doing. I think this event will inspire others to let us know that they respect what we do,” said Simone Tulloch, a Registered Nurse at the hospital.

An administrative secretary Dakena Hudson noted the moral-boosting effect of the event and indicated that others in the form of awards such as staff member of the month would be welcome.

The Friends are currently working on renovating the restroom for parents at the hospital's Accident and Emergency Department. A concession stand is also slated to be erected for the parents to have access to toiletries, snacks and other items.

— Cheriece Golding