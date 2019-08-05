SOE working for St James says mayor

CHATHAM, St James —Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis has expressed gratitude to members of the security forces for working long hours during the current state of emergency (SOE) in force in the parish.

“I would like to use this opportunity to especially thank members of the security forces who have gone far and beyond what any reasonable working man would have gone through. When I enquired they were working 16 hours per day. How many of us would work 16 hours a day for six days a week? Many of us would not,” said Davis.

He charged residents of the parish to play their role in nation-building and participate in governance of the country.

“He was giving remarks at the Independence Church service put on by the St James Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission at Bethephil Baptist Church in Chatham, St James yesterday.

Davis, who is also chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, lashed out at critics who oppose the state of emergency, stating that there is evidence that it is bearing fruits in St James.

An SOE has been in force in St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, since April 30. This followed a previous SOE which was imposed in St James in January 2018 and lifted in January 2019.

“The evidence is there to show that a state of emergency benefits the parish of St James. If I look at the time that the state of emergency was lifted on the 31st of January 2019 and I looked at the months of February, March, and April and looked at the statistics, over that three months period we had 43 murders.

And, if I were to juxtapose it with May, June and July, of which there were a total of 27 murders, I have looked at a reduction of 15 murders. What that is telling me is that 16 persons are still alive today. And it could be more, but let us as a citizen embrace the state of emergency that worked extremely well for us last year and I know it will work for us well this year,” said Davis said.