SOEs extended to September 3

THE Government and the Opposition agreed in the House of Representatives yesterday to an extension of the current states of emergency (SOEs) to September 3, to accommodate joint efforts to deal with serious crimes.

The extension was supported by 48 MPs, after an appeal by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to show unity in the Parliament on the issue of crime, and a proposal from Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips to continue dialogue with a private sector-led stakeholders group in the interim.

“I believe that when there is a divide in the House, as we always said before, the criminals seem to take advantage of it. And I think that a vote today for an extension would send a strong signal to criminals that there is unity in the fight against crime,” Holness said.

But, Dr Phillips was more pointed as he criticised the Government for failing to answer many of the questions raised by the Opposition during the debates on the extension.

He said everyone in the House, particularly on his side, was committed to fighting the “unparalleled levels of violent crimes, particularly murders, affecting the country and destroying the lives of citizens”.

He said if the Government wanted to change its position regarding whether the SOEs should continue or be ended, it could seek to do so, but that it could not be done by “a late-night phone call by the way to the Opposition's spokesman on national security”, as had been the case with this debate.

“It's not a right way to run the affairs of the country… Any outside bar or any fry-fish shop is better run than the affairs of crime control are being run in the island of Jamaica,” Phillips argued.

“I said the last time that members on this side were free to vote their conscience, and I repeat it. We can't be divided, because the matters loom large,” Phillips stated.

He added that he was pleased that the prime minister had indicated that he is also to meet with private sector stakeholders. He said that they had asked for a date, and he had agreed on a date, but they wanted both sides to meet with them, therefore a date had to be agreed upon.

“I earnestly believe that for us to arrive at some common ground on the matter of crime control, on the matter of security force reform, on the matter of legislative reform, there needs to be a dialogue; a sustained dialogue about how we go forward,” Phillips added.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Holness had to settle the issue of whether he had indicated, at the last debate, an extension of the SOEs, on June 23, and that the measures would finally come to an end on July 25.

Holness denied he gave that indication, and eventually Dr Phillips noted that the statement had been made by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

He quoted Dr Chang as saying that “there seems to be some confusion, there will be no requests for an extension… The idea is to synchronise with the existing state of emergency in the Corporate Area and everything comes to an end [on July 25, 2020]”.

Holness said that although he had not consulted with the Hansard stenographers, he would accept Dr Phillips's statement.

“It is not my intention to challenge Hansard's records, nor should anyone. We accept that as the standard which should be the standard record of the debate. But, I would wish for the leader of the Opposition to also look at my own statement, which was very clear that, if the situation required, that I would come back to the House and ask for extensions,” Holness explained.

Moving the Emergency Powers (No 2) (Continuance) Resolution for the last extension on June 23, the prime minister had noted that the declaration allows for wider operational control by linking the existing SOEs in Kingston East and St Andrew South police divisions to create one continuous geographical space.

“This space will provide an effective security corridor to enable the security forces to strategically maintain control of these areas through a more coordinated and targeted suite of operational responses,” he said.