Soldier dies at community swimming pool in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is suspected to have drowned in a swimming pool at Ingleside Wellness and Recreational Centre in Mandeville, Saturday afternoon.
Police report that shortly after midday, 19-year-old Private Kemoy Ralston-Lee Williams went swimming at the facility. Sometime after, when he was not seen, an employee checked and saw his body submerged in the swimming pool.
When the Jamaica Observer arrived at the facility, firefighters were seen leaving the premises. A senior firefighter confirmed that the fire brigade was called to the location to remove the body from the swimming pool.
Police and a member of the JDF were also seen carrying out investigations.
