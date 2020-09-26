Soldier shot dead while on anti-drug mission

THE Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is mourning the death of 21-year-old Private Reniel King, who died after sustaining injuries in a firefight with gunmen in Milk River, Clarendon, on Thursday.

A release by the Civil/Military Co-operation and Media Affairs Office at the JDF confirmed media reports that King succumbed to his injuries at the University Hospital of the West Indies yesterday morning.

King was part of a joint police/military team that was deployed to a location in Milk River on an anti-narcotics operation.

“The joint team arrived at the target location at approximately 6:30 pm and while conducting search operations came under fire from gunmen. The fire was returned and during the firefight Private King was shot and injured,” the JDF stated.

After receiving first aid by members of the joint team, King was airlifted by a JDF helicopter to the May Pen Hospital and then transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the operation, approximately 2,900 pounds of marijuana and a boat were seized, the JDF said.