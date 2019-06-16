Solid discussions, proposals at historic Higher Education Student Summit

MORE than 200 students, guidance counsellors and leaders from across the secondary and tertiary sector participated in the inaugural Higher Education Student Summit on June 12 and 13 at the Mona Visitors' Lodge, UWI, Mona Campus.

The summit hosted by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information was a follow- up to the Higher Education Summit held in May 2018 for the leadership of tertiary institutions. That leadership summit focused on creating consensus on critical issues such as funding, governance, and autonomy, and the development of a Higher Education Declaration.

The student summit was designed to provide a platform for students to contribute to the dialogue on the transformation of the sector in Jamaica and to provide opportunities for existing and potential students to develop increased levels of awareness on critical issues relating to higher education in Jamaica.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda, in making his keynote presentation, said the main emphasis of the Government was to see that all high schools are on equal footing, thereby eliminating the anxiety for students moving on from the primary level.

“The Government is committed to providing equal resources to the secondary level schools so all students can be on same level with no need for some to play catch up when they get to tertiary,” Samuda said.

For his part, Opposition spokesman on education, Ronald Thwaites said focus should be on the quality of training provided and not just on the total numbers graduated. “Too often we look at how many graduate, but when they need to put what they've learnt to the test some are unable to perform at the level necessary,” Thwaites said.

Before the staging of the summit, the ministry hosted a series of regional consultations and sensitisation sessions which provided students with an opportunity at the local level to share their views on three themes: 'Safety and Security and Accommodation', 'Funding and Programmes', and Pathways'.

The information gathered at the regional sessions was used to guide the discussions held during the two-day summit. Sessions were facilitated on addressing the concerns of students with special education needs as they complete their higher education studies. This session was facilitated by Christina Addington, education officer in the Special Education Unit at the Ministry of Education.

Dr Judith Leiba, director, child and adolescent mental health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness led another critical session, which generated significant discussion amongst participants – Your Mind Matters… Stress and Mental Health Management Strategies for the Higher Education Student.

Participants also had a unique opportunity to engage the leadership of the Student's Loan Bureau who used the session to clarify several misconceptions about the loan application and repayment processes. In addition, representatives from the banking sector and the Jamaica Credit Union League shared information on options to secure funding for tertiary education.

The British High Commission's Dervin Osbourne shared information on Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarship programmes and Sarah Fagan from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service provided information about scholarships offered by the Government of Jamaica.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr Grace McLean led the second day of the summit with a presentation focused on the Transformation of Higher Education in Jamaica. Dr McLean addressed policy shifts being made by the ministry to broaden access and increase the pathways to the successful completion of higher education in Jamaica. This included the movement from five to seven years of secondary with an increase in the number of options available to students to pursue studies in Grades 12 and 13.

Dr McLean placed particular emphasis on the ability of students to leave secondary school with an associate degree, which would reduce the number of years needed to complete their undergraduate programme of study. This she noted would lead to significant financial savings for many Jamaicans.

One of the sessions which generated much discussion from participants was the focus on safety, security and accommodation. Several students expressed concerns about the lack of adequate housing for students, the expense of accessing the limited resources and several matters related to security on the campuses of several institutions.

Panelists emphasised the need for institutions to develop systems, which would improve student security on and around their campuses and to develop mechanisms to certify property owners offering housing in neighbouring communities.

The summit closed with an energetic session led by Nicole McLaren Campbell from AIM, who shared with students on how they needed to prepare themselves to pursue undergraduate and post-graduate studies overseas