Some int'l students not exempt from Canada's travel restrictions

Dear Mr Brown,

What would happen if online classes continue for a protracted period? I heard that online studies will make one ineligible for a postgraduate work permit. I wonder if I can still apply for permanent residence without it. I am worried about it because COVID-19 seems like it is not going away anytime soon.

— SG

Dear SG:

The Post Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) is a document issued by the Government of Canada to eligible foreign students, which allows the bearer to work legally in Canada after completing studies.

It is an open work permit that allows international graduates to work in any occupation anywhere in Canada, and change employers at any time. Skilled Canadian work experience in occupations rated skill level A or B, or skill type O under Canada's National Occupational Classification (NOC), can help international graduates qualify for permanent residence in Canada through the Canadian Experience Class.

A post-graduation work permit may be issued based on the length of the study programme, which would be for a minimum of eight months up to a maximum of three years.

New PGWP measures

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recently announced three new measures being taken regarding the PGWP, that provide flexibility for online studies in light of the pandemic. They are:

1. Students can study online from abroad until April 30, 2021, with no time deducted from the length of a future PGWP, as long as 50 per cent of their programme of study is eventually completed in Canada.

2. Students enrolled in a programme that is eight to 12 months in length, with a start date from May to September 2020, can complete their entire programme online from abroad and still be eligible for a PGWP.

3. Students who have enrolled in a programme with a start date of May 2020 of September 2020 and study online up to April 30, 2021, and who graduate from more than one eligible programme of study, may be able to combine the length of the programmes of study when they apply for a PGWP in the future, as long as 50 per cent of their total studies are completed in Canada.

Extension of travel restrictions

Canada is extending travel restrictions on foreign travellers for another month due to COVID-19 public safety measures, until September 30, 2020. Also, the mandatory quarantine order that has been in effect since March has also been extended. Travellers who are exempt are subject to a self-isolation period of 14 days after entering Canada.

All travellers arriving in Canada must abide by the emergency order under the Quarantine Act. Failure to comply with this order is an offence under the Quarantine Act. However, it must be highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a valid study permit with a Temporary Resident Visa, a study permit application approval and a supporting letter from the college does not guarantee that you will be allowed to travel to Canada.

International students who received study permits or application approval after March 18, 2020 are not exempt from travel restrictions and should not make plans to travel to Canada until the travel restrictions are lifted. If you are not exempt from travel restrictions, please consider starting your programme online from where you reside.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.