Some J'cans may have to pay for COVID jab
CONCERNS are emerging that some Jamaicans could end up paying for COVID-19 vaccines as the country draws closer to accessing the first batch of shots for specified categories of people.
The private sector has indicated that it wants to get involved in the process, which means vaccines would come at a cost for those who opt to be immunised outside of the public health system.
The Government has promised that the vaccines will be administered free.
Health Minister Christopher Tufton on Wednesday endorsed the move by the private sector, stressing that this would be adding to the pool of vaccines that will become available, and poses no threat to the Government's ability to immunise the population.
“Whatever private entity decides, subject to availability that they want to take some in, pay for it and administer it, for example, to their employees, then I think the more the merrier and I would certainly encourage it, but it will not impact or affect the Government's responsibility to provide a vaccine in a way that is in keeping with universal health access,” he said yesterday while chairing a joint select committee of the House on the novel coronavirus pandemic and related matters.
He pointed out that both public and private health care already coexist and would therefore not be out of the questions for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.
“I don't think we should ignore that principle should equally apply to source a commodity that is important to addressing COVID and serve the greater good of our population; there may be some that can afford to pay for it — and they should and I would encourage it frankly speaking — and for those who can't, the public health system has an obligation to ensure that they get,” said Tufton.The health minister stressed that “paying won't hurt the process” as there was no chance of persons needing the vaccine and not being able to access it. However, Dr Tufton said the proposal requires further discussion and coordination.
Member of Parliament for St Andrew Western Anthony Hylton, who had raised the matter, questioned whether private sector involvement would bring profiteering into the picture.
On Wednesday, key private sector organisations announced that the sector will be working with the Government to boost the deployment of vaccines in the island in order to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce said the sector is ready to assist with procurement of vaccines, as well as transportation, storage, marketing and public relations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy