Some parents don't know their role, says senior advisor

CHILDREN live what they learn.

The old adage has seemingly proven true as senior advisor in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Courtney Scott has asserted that a number of adults have expressed ignorance with regards to their role as parents, based on their own upbringing.

Scott told the Jamaica Observer that the revelation was made during a function he attended recently.

“…What struck me, there was a gentleman who said that he wasn't aware that his role as a father was to love and show affection to his son, and that was what he grew up and learned through his own family. He said his duty was just to provide.

“It wasn't just him, but there were mothers as well, considering women should be the nurturer, but also there is a void when it comes to showing affection,” he said, adding that he witnessed a mother telling her child — a primary school student — for the first time, that she loves him.

Noting that it seemed shocking, Scott said: “These are the type of things that are happening across the country.

“If it is not about showing affection and love, then what is it? Then violence becomes part of the norm,” he said.

The advisor, who brought greetings on behalf of state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Alando Terrelonge, at the Child Protection 'Design and Name' Mascot Competition awards ceremony, said lack of affection is a contributor to the soaring crime rate.

Meanwhile, Scott said the drawings and the names of the mascots that were submitted to Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) by the 91 participants, are an indication that the students need someone to serve and protect them.

Nine-year-old Richard Small, a student at Bamboo Primary School in St Ann, walked away with the first-place prize for his submission to the competition titled Mr Protector yesterday morning.

Patrice Campbell-Small, the mother of the seemingly shy grade four student, said her son has a passion for drawing.

“He is always drawing... When you turn the back of his notebooks is bare drawings, and it doesn't matter how much I ask him not to draw in those books — he continues. So I realise he has a talent because at home we have to be giving him different, different drawing books all the time, so I said this is something for him to express and show that talent and that creativity that he has,” she said.

Cumberland All-Age School student Denrick Bartley secured second place with his piece titled Super Child Protector, while St Richard's Primary School student Kayla Brown copped the third-place prize with her design called Officer Owl.

Seaside Primary School student Samaki Souden was fourth with his piece Protector, while Rachel Fuller's design titled Captain Service was placed fifth and Mona Preparatory student Bethany Edwards-Wright's design, Danny The Defender Dog, rounded off the top six.

The CPFSA's Public Relations Manager Rochelle Dixon said the agency is in dialogue with a company in the United States to create the mascot. Dixon also stated that Mr Protector will make his debut at Bamboo Primary and Junior High in September 2020.