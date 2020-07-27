Some parents get green light to home-school kids come September

The Ministry of Education has given a number of parents the green light to homeschool their charges come September 7, 2020 when schools are widely expected to resume on a phased basis amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Acting chief education officer in the Ministry of Education, Dr Kasan Troupe, speaking during a virtual back-to-school meeting hosted by the Ministry on Saturday evening disclosed that several parents had written to the Ministry indicating that they wished to homeschool.

“We have a protocol in place for that and that is being managed through our Independent Schools Unit, and we will not object, we will support you through that,” she pledged, adding that other parents who were interested in homeschooling should contact the Unit at isu@moeyi.gov.jm.

In the meantime, the ministry said that based on study and information on the plant size of schools and the number of students enrolled, 411 of the 978 public schools across the island will operate normally come September. Troupe on Saturday said it was expected that the maximum number of students per class will vary because of the sizes of the schools at the local level. All students are expected to wear masks.

“On average, we are looking at about 15 students per class for the most part but there may be more based on the size of the rooms. The students will come to school as per normal, some [schools] will be supported with temporary learning spaces and that will reflect the installation of tents and the rental of spaces that are close by,” Troupe noted.

She said that while schools will commence officially September 7, activities such as curriculum planning and teacher training will begin earlier.

Elaborating on the blended-learning approach to be adopted, Troupe said educators would predominantly use face-to-face engagements among other approaches.

“It will also include e-Learning and or computer-aided online learning through platforms and applications. It will also include the interactive television teaching programmes; we have launched the Ministry of Education e-Home Television network and we will be having a televised teaching programme that is aligned to our curriculum and integrated in the learning plan at the school level.

We have also encouraged our principals to make use of printed learning materials through handouts, the textbooks and workbooks. All of those will be included in the blended-learning approach,” Troupe told the audience. She said tertiary institutions had the opportunity to provide blended approaches as well and can start earlier if ready to do so.

On the vexed issue of Parent Teacher's Association (PTA) dues over which some schools have been threatening to deny admission to students who do not pay, Troupe said this was not acceptable.

“Parents, the PTA dues or fees is a contribution that we encourage. No child can be denied access to education because of inability to pay a fee. If you can afford to give, give the portion you are able to give, but no one can be disenfranchised because of inability to pay,” she stated.

Turning to the question of the reopening of early childhood institutions, she said the ministry is in discussion with the Early Childhood Commission which is consulting with international research and proprietors of these institutions to determine the best way forward.

“They are consulting, they are going to be designing and recommending an appropriate model for the students of that age. So just give us some time; early next week we will have the specificities for that sector,” she advised. Boarding schools, she said, had held their own discussions.

Troupe, in the meantime, said students are expected to still engage in physical activities but under monitoring. All physical education (PE) teachers and coaches have been trained by Ministry of Health, and guidelines are being developed to be sent to schools for PE and competitive sports, she said.

The ministry said the forum was the first of seven sessions that have been organised. The next session is tomorrow beginning at 6:30 pm.

Students have been out of school since March 13, three days after the discovery of Jamaica's first case of the novel coronavirus.