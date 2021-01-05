Some St Ann schools given green light opt to reopen at a later date

OCHO RIOS, St Ann – As the COVID-19 cases continue to increase in St Ann, ranking it the parish with the fifth-highest number of infections, some schools selected for face-to-face resumption in the 2021 academic semester have postponed classes until a later date.

Although classified as a school in a low-risk region after several inspections by the Ministry of Health and being scheduled to reopen yesterday, the Brown's Town High School administration has decided to delay its reopening until January 18.

Principal Albert Thomas said they came to this conclusion based on data received on the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in communities where students reside.

“At this moment, we have chosen to delay the reopening. We had classes in December and it went very well. The teachers had the opportunity to work with the students and work on their labs and SBAs, and we were actually looking forward to the reopening for our grade eleven…we cannot put our students and staff at risk,” said Thomas.

Despite the cancellation of face-to-face classes, the school was able to resume virtual classes for all levels.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams had approved 129 schools for face-to-face teaching and learning for the new school year. These schools were, however, allowed two weeks to complete preparations before reopening.

Meanwhile, Anniona Jones, principal of Marcus Garvey High School, will be using the first two weeks of physical school as an opportunity to educate students on how to better utilise their technological devices for educational purposes, as well as to revolutionise their teaching strategy and align it with the new digital era.

Jones said before the pandemic students were not allowed to bring devices to schools, but this is now a part of the changes.

“The work from face-to-face classes is still posted online and students are allowed to take their phones, laptops, and tablets – and some teachers permit students to record the face-to-face teaching sessions.”

Jones also said the late confirmation on the reopening of school from the Ministry of Education contributed to the low turnout of students yesterday. “Some persons are not online [and] may be receiving the notice today or by the end of the week, and I believe that has affected the turnout rate of students today. We expect that once the word goes out in the community more students will be attending,” Jones told the Jamaica Observer.

Jones said, too, that some students were not prepared for the sudden reopening of schools and therefore were not equipped with uniforms and school supplies, but are being facilitated in appropriate clothing.

“What we have done as a school is to maintain our focus on what is important, that is getting our students here. We are quite open for students to make an application for the students to wear house jerseys along with jeans and come to school.” Jones said.

The principal said the different teaching and learning modalities implemented for this academic year are to better prepare children for external examinations.