Some US visitor visas now being processed

Q: My non-immigrant B1/B2 visitor visa has expired. How can I go about renewing it?

A: We are accepting B1/B2 applications for individuals who qualify for a waiver of interview.

Eligibility for an interview waiver will be determined as an applicant goes through the process of scheduling an appointment online. In general, individuals older than 80 years of age or younger than 14 years of age may qualify for a waiver of interview, as might individuals who previously were issued a B1/B2 visa, which is either still valid or expired less than one year ago.

Q: Is the embassy scheduling appointments for emergency circumstances?

A: While the US Embassy in Kingston has not yet resumed routine visa operations due to COVID-19, we are able to offer emergency appointments for individuals who qualify under our emergency criteria. Circumstances that may be considered an emergency include:

• An immediate relative's death, grave illness or life-threatening accident taking place in the United States

• Urgent medical treatment for the applicant or their minor child

• An applicant for a student or exchange visitor (F/M/J) visa whose I-20 or DS-2019 has a start date that is earlier than the first available visa appointment

• For transit travel for third country nationals stranded in Jamaica due to COVID-19

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov