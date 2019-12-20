Someone travelling on a motorcycle 20 times more likely to be killed, says report

DR Lucien Jones, vice-chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), says motorcyclists are the main drivers behind the surge in road deaths above the 400 mark.

He pointed out that Jamaica has seen a rapid increase in the number of motorcycles on the roads, with drivers, notorious for their unsafe practices, being at greater risk of causing crashes. Majority of these motorcycle drivers, said Dr Jones, do not wear helmets.

Stakeholders, according to Dr Jones, have been holding safety workshops for motorcyclists, who have accounted for more than 100 of the total road deaths this year, compared to 44 in 2012.

He reported that a study done by Tazhmoye Crawford of The University of the West Indies revealed that someone on a motorised two-wheeler is 20 times more likely to be killed, when compared to a person in a motor car.

Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr, director of the he Mona GeoInformatics Institute, said that, “Beyond the increase in deaths among motorcyclists, there is also an increase in the overall number of vehicles on the roads and an epidemic of behavioural issues [which contribute to road deaths].

“What is happening is that there is a chain reaction of drunk driving, leading to failure to keep left, leading to speeding, resulting in loss of control. Any one of these negatives could be the cause of a fatal crash. Any one of these failures could happen and not lead to a crash. However, the convergence of these is what we need to appreciate,” the geographic information systems expert said.

“We absolutely need to relook at how we measure what's happening. We are currently testing a predictive model, using rolling five year daily crash statistics, with fairly good results so far. However, we need to translate this information into an enforcement strategy, which does not necessarily mean only policing, but also design and public education,” the Mona GeoInformatics director stated.

Dr Lyew-Ayee also recommended that, “social behaviour modification should also be factored in. Passengers in 'kamikaze-style' taxis need to speak up and deny drivers their fares. Motorcyclists who drive without helmets and do inane stunts shouldn't feel that their actions are cool, and we shouldn't be impressed by their exploits. Hit them in their pockets and their pride.”

Some of this behaviour modification, he noted, were already in play as although road deaths were 12 per cent ahead of the figure for last year at the end of November, the increase was mostly confined to the January to June period. In the shorter July to November period, there was a decline of six per cent, with 11 fewer road deaths than in the similar period for 2018.

Dr Kevin Blake, assistant commissioner and head of the constabulary's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, said in a November interview that there was a crackdown on lawlessness on the roads, with more than 1,000 vehicles seized and 200 people arrested since September. He added that court fines had gone over $3.6 million, and the courts had also suspended 16 licences.

Keith Dixon, head of the Jamaica Automobile Association pointed out that actions by the police are important in reducing traffic fatalities, but the crucial requirement is behavioural change by drivers. He added that new mechanisms were being developed to discourage bad behaviour.

“Most drivers use their seatbelts, stop at traffic lights and generally follow the road rules,” Dixon said. “The new Road Traffic Act, which is in the process of being implemented, combined with better traffic enforcement and the availability of professionalised driver training programmes, gives me hope for the future,” said Dixon.