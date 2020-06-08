Sophia's joy

Nicole Myers, acting marketing assistant, Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), wipes tears from Sophia Sutherland's eyes after Sutherland became emotional on receiving an automated wheelchair from the bus company and Sanmerna Paper Products Ltd at the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew last week.

In second photo JUTC Managing Director Paul Abrahams helps Sutherland with the control of the wheelchair. Also photographed is Robert White, managing director Sanmerna Paper Products Ltd.