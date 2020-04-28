South Coast senior citizens receive care packages
FIFTY shut-ins and senior citizens in five adjoining communities in Black River, St Elizabeth, were recently presented with care packages by members of Crawford Community Development Committee (CDC).
The packages — which included sanitisers, toiletries, and groceries — were purchased by the Sandals Foundation from the Lasco Chin Foundation, through Sandals South Coast Resort team members. The items provide relief to the social needs of residents impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent islandwide stay-at-home policy for people over the age of 70.
Benefiting from the delivery were residents of Fustic Grove, Crawford, Hill Top, Dalintober, and Sandy Ground.
“It was a challenge for many residents to get to the grocery store and purchase the items they needed. The communities are in hilly areas with limited amounts of taxis,” a news release quoted Crawford CDC Vice-Chairman Garnett Smith.
“With a mandatory restriction on the number of passengers that can be carried in a car and the nightly curfews, we knew that we had to do what we could to help,” Smith said, adding that the committee thought it was important to mobilise help for the residents who were experiencing challenges moving around.
The recipients, Smith noted, are between 60 and 80 years old and are dependent on family members to care for their needs.
In preparing the care packages, Adrian Whitehead, general manager of Sandals South Coast, who is also a Sandals Foundation ambassador, said the Sandals Resorts chain regards it as its duty to support residents of the communities in which it operates properties.
The global health crisis, he noted, “calls upon each of us to look around and see where we can all lend a helping hand and ease the needs of our neighbours and the most vulnerable. The resort and the Sandals Foundation will continue to look for avenues where we can be of service so we can recover from this pandemic even stronger”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy