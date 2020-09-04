South Side tense after election day shooting
SECTIONS of South Side in Kingston Central were tense last night following a gun attack on a group of people sitting near the intersection of Laws Street and Foster Lane shortly after 5:00 pm.
Among those left nursing gunshot wounds after the attack was Jamaica international footballer Jermaine “Teddy” Johnson, who residents claimed was shot in the back and abdomen.
The other victims include an area leader known only as “Fidel”, and a woman who was not identified up to press time yesterday. The three were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Residents say the son of a former area leader, who was among the group, escaped without injuries.
Police sources on the scene told the Jamaica Observer that early indications were that the shooting was linked to a simmering gang feud in the area.
However, several residents disputed the police report as they claimed that Fidel had worked hard to bring the warring factions together.
According to the residents, the shooting was linked to the close political battle that culminated in the constituency with the Jamaica Labour Party's Donovan Williams beating the People's National Party's Imani Duncan-Price by almost 500 votes.
Johnson, a 40-year-old former Reggae Boy, is a member of the Tivoli Gardens Football Club, to which he returned after stints in England where he played for Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Bradford City, and Sheffield Wednesday.
