SPA FOR SHAW

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw (left) is greeted by Adam and Eve day Spa Co-Owner Garth Walker and Concierge Officer Tanisha Harris with a warm towelette during a recent tour of the St Andrew facility.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT