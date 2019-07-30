Spanish Town Hospital gets new elevator

A new elevator was commissioned into service at Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine last Friday.

The lift, installed at a cost of approximately $13.3 million, is in keeping with an initiative being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in partnership with the National Health Fund (NHF), to provide such equipment for hospitals across the island.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that the new elevator is meeting a critical need at the 67-year-old hospital.

He said it will enable medical practitioners to be more efficient, improve the delivery of service to patients, and add value to the hospital.

NHF Chief Executive Officer Everton Anderson said the agency was pleased to partner with the ministry to install the elevator which, he noted, will enable patients to be moved with greater ease and comfort and more quickly.

“It really has been a good partnership and we're pleased to really support the health sector in this regard. It makes us happy when we can have a project completed,” he said.

Senior medical officer, Spanish Town Hospital, Dr Jacqueline Wright James thanked all the stakeholders involved in the project.

“The NHF seems to be on a mission to elevate service delivery capacity in hospitals to new heights. Our patients can now get between floor one and floor two more conveniently,” she noted.

The new elevator at Spanish Town Hospital is the third to be handed over for the month, with others commissioned at Princess Margaret Hospital on July 4 and Victoria Jubilee Hospital on July 12.