Spanish Town Hospital gets new elevator
A new elevator was commissioned into service at Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine last Friday.
The lift, installed at a cost of approximately $13.3 million, is in keeping with an initiative being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in partnership with the National Health Fund (NHF), to provide such equipment for hospitals across the island.
Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that the new elevator is meeting a critical need at the 67-year-old hospital.
He said it will enable medical practitioners to be more efficient, improve the delivery of service to patients, and add value to the hospital.
NHF Chief Executive Officer Everton Anderson said the agency was pleased to partner with the ministry to install the elevator which, he noted, will enable patients to be moved with greater ease and comfort and more quickly.
“It really has been a good partnership and we're pleased to really support the health sector in this regard. It makes us happy when we can have a project completed,” he said.
Senior medical officer, Spanish Town Hospital, Dr Jacqueline Wright James thanked all the stakeholders involved in the project.
“The NHF seems to be on a mission to elevate service delivery capacity in hospitals to new heights. Our patients can now get between floor one and floor two more conveniently,” she noted.
The new elevator at Spanish Town Hospital is the third to be handed over for the month, with others commissioned at Princess Margaret Hospital on July 4 and Victoria Jubilee Hospital on July 12.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy