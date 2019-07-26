Spanish Town Road bridge at Three Miles opened for two weeks

MOTORISTS who have business in and around the Three Miles area of St Andrew, for the next two weeks, have the option of travelling by one of the newly built bridges at the interchange.

The National Works Agency (NWA) said yesterday that it will be allowing motorists to use a section of the lower level bridge, located along Spanish Town Road, as it completes critical pipe-laying works at ground level.

According to Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA Stephen Shaw, the side of the bridge which motorists would use to travel eastbound to downtown Kingston is now accommodating two-way traffic — one lane in either direction.

He said the arrangement is temporary, and that the bridge will be reclosed following the completion of underground works being done at ground level.

Shaw advised that motorists may encounter delays during peak hours, as the driving surface is incomplete in some sections.

NWA has also reminded those who plan on using the bridge, that the lanes are still unmarked and street lamps have not yet been installed. It therefore urged due care when travelling on the overpass.

The Spanish Town Road bridge works is overall 96 per cent complete, with paving completed on some areas, the agency said. Only road markings, the installation of street lamps and the construction of 20 metres of retaining walls are outstanding.

An end of August completion date is targeted for the reopening of the Three Miles interchange, said NWA.