Speak up and seek help

ONE of the country's senior health officials is urging Jamaicans silently suffering from depression and mental health disorders to break that silence and seek help.

According to Dr Kevin Goulbourne, acting director of mental health & substance abuse in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the people “who have obvious psychotic disorders and are destroying properties and so on” are the ones who can be readily identified for assistance. “But the ones we are concerned about are the persons no one knows how they are feeling.”

Dr Goulbourne was responding to Jamaica Observer queries about use of the ministry's Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline by Jamaicans.

Noting that people with anxiety and depression problems can be helped before they escalate, Dr Goulbourne said the majority of patients seen in the island's public clinics have psychotic problems. He noted further that “in the general population, the majority of persons who have mental health problems are those with depression and anxiety”.

This, he said, is a worrisome fact for the ministry as “We don't know where these persons are getting treatment. We don't know if they are getting treatment in private health facilities.”

“We are urging persons to use the helpline so they can be connected to help. It is toll free. Call and get an expert assessment from our psychologists who will help through an initial evaluation and connect you to help. We do know that if you can intervene with anxiety and depression early it will result in savings, not just to the individuals but to their families and the nation, and not just savings financially but socially and emotionally as well,” he said.

Yesterday, when the Observer tried helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (639-543 ) it was answered after three rings by a pleasant-sounding individual.

Dr Goulbourne, however, said Jamaicans have not been using the facility as much as the authorities would want.

“We have psychologists manning the lines, the utility of it has been fluctuating and part of the reason is, persons are still calling various hospitals regarding their mental health issues instead of the helpline,” he said.

“We still get references, though. Persons have also been calling and asking about the helpline. We do have persons who call on behalf of individuals they are concerned about and there are persons who call about themselves,” he noted.

He, however, was unable to provide the Observer with figures.

“We are trying to put together a report. We have not gotten a chance to analyse the numbers as yet, but it is not a high volume,” Dr Goulbourne admitted.

He also said for the festive season, which experts have pinpointed as one of the times at which individuals tend to suffer from depression most,“A few calls came in, but not a significant number.”

Pointing out that people are afraid to voice questions about what is happening internally for fear of sounding foolish at times, Dr Goulbourne said individuals “should use the opportunity to call anonymously and find out if what they are going through is normal or not so help can be had”.

In the meantime, he said a report on the use of the facility will be ready by mid-month.