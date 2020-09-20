Photo: SPEAR FISHING AT HELLSHIRE BEACH

A rare sighting, as young Omar McPherson goes spear fishing last week at Hellshire Beach in St Catherine. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT