Special focus on Portmore in second JLP term, says PM

Plans to make the municipality of Portmore, St Catherine the island's 15th parish will be taken off the shelf during a second term of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in office, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“Portmore is the largest dormitory community in the English-speaking Caribbean. It has developed its own distinct and unique culture. Many of you strive to uplift yourselves, many professionals are here. Portmore has the highest concentration of trained graduates anywhere in this country. So we have to start to think of Portmore more in the sense of a city,” Holness told Labourites attending yesterday's meeting of the ruling party's Area Council Two in Portmore.

“In 2007 we proposed that we would make Portmore a parish of its own. As we look at the demographic changes and the influx of divestment …Portmore will inevitably have to be defined not just as a municipality but eventually, possibly as a city or a parish eventually,” Holness told the group.

“The boundaries have to be carefully and appropriately crafted. There is a discussion going on regarding that. In the next term this Government will be paying close attention to ensuring that Portmore has all the infrastructure to either make it either a city or a parish and to give it its own local administrative capacity so it can truly exploit the resources local to Portmore,” he said further.

In 2019, a joint select committee of Parliament began deliberating proposed changes to the Local Government (Amendment) Act to, in effect, establish the municipal and divisional boundaries to give Portmore independence from St Catherine. The Opposition People's National Party has, however, taken issue with that route, insisting that any change must be referred to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica in keeping with convention.

Constitutionally, the next general elections are due in 2021.

— Alicia Dunkley-Willis