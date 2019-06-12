Special sitting of KSAMC to hail Seaga

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to convene a special sitting at which councillors will offer tributes to late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, who died on May 28 at age 89, the Jamaica Information Service ( JIS ) has reported.

This was disclosed by Deputy Mayor of Kingston Councillor Winston Ennis, during yesterday's meeting of the corporation in downtown Kingston, at which councillors and others observed a period of silence in memory of Seaga, one of the key architects of Jamaica's Constitution which was framed in 1961.

The JIS release did not say if Councillor Ennis gave the date for the special sitting. However, he said Seaga, by virtue of his unquestionable commitment to the people of Jamaica, developed and expanded several national institutions that have created immense and priceless benefit to the country.

He noted too that Seaga skilfully, deliberately, and decisively, led Jamaica during trying times.

During the course of his political life, Seaga made a significant impact on Jamaica's growth and development through the introduction of various programmes and the establishment of institutions across the social, cultural, political, and financial landscapes.

On June 19, both Houses of Parliament will sit in a joint session, starting at 2:00 pm, to pay tribute to the former legislator.

The State funeral for Seaga will be held on Sunday, June 23 at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, after which he will be buried in National Heroes' Park.

During the official period of mourning (June 19 to 22), the Jamaican flag will be flown at half-mast on all public buildings.

Seaga represented the constituency of Kingston Western from 1962 until his retirement from active politics in 2005. He was Jamaica's fifth prime minister, serving from 1980 to 1989.