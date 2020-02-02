Speid: Classrooms have become battlefields

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Owen Speid is calling on the Ministry of Education (MoE) to re-examine safety and security in schools, while labelling classrooms as battlefields.

“What we are seeing out there is that the classrooms, they have fast become battlefields and what we are recognising too is that the power has been taken away from the teachers. The power is being taken away and there are no alternatives to the measures that we are accustomed to use over the many years of education in this country,” said Speid.

In addressing teachers from St Elizabeth, Manchester, and Clarendon at a prayer vigil held at the Manchester High School last Thursday, Speid said he was disappointed in the MoE's response to the killing of Vauxhall High School theatre arts teacher, Carl Samuels.

“It pains my heart that a teacher died from Vauxhall in the line of duty, and I went there yesterday (Wednesday) and when I questioned the teachers, they said to me that they have not yet seen none of the top brass of the Ministry of Education. I call them 'one-third'. We have not seen anybody,” said Speid.

“When I looked at the teachers at Vauxhall, they were looking at me, but they were like zombies. It's like they were in a daze. I can tell that they are not coping, and I want to recommend that those teachers at Vauxhall get at least two days off to just stay home,” he went on.

He said that there needs to be alternatives given to teachers.

“We are not saying that there should be corporal punishment. We aren't advocating for that but all I am saying to the powers that be, if you are taking away our powers then you need to show us the alternatives, you need to provide them, you need to put them on the table,” he said.

“We are all fed up!

“The threshold for pain in teachers is kind of higher than the normal human being. Teachers are not normal people, because the things that we undergo, the disrespect that we face every day, it tells me that we are not normal,” he said.

“We need to look at safety and security in schools. The Minister needs to sit down with the JTA, and we need to go through and revisit it [safety and security] with the Opposition too. I went to two schools in Westmoreland and I had to park at the gate and walk in. I had to open the gate for myself because they didn't have anybody at the gate. Now I am saying that a child could just beg excuse to go to the bathroom and end up through that gate. A crazy parent could just decide to invade the premises and beat a teacher,” said Speid.

He added: “When I inquired the principal said to me, 'Sir we don't get any watchman, they say it is not there for us to get'. I said who said that, write a letter and send it to me. I went to another school and it was the same thing. So we have to re-examine safety and security in schools. The safe school policy and programme is defunct at this time. They have put in a new leader and I don't know what he is doing. I cannot go around and beat around the bush, because I am seeing nothing happening in regard to safe schools.”

The JTA President is proposing, “that all schools be fitted with the latest cameras because cameras are a deterrent. We need to have police personnel in all schools especially those that are in volatile areas. I firmly believe that we need to look at how we can get some more social workers inside the schools because right now we are lacking in that regard.”

Former JTA President and current regional officer Georgia Waugh Richards said teachers were under attack.

“We are gathered here today because our nation is under threat. We are gathered here because our teachers have become endangered species. We are gathered here because every day there is an attack on another teacher. We are decreeing and declaring that there must be a stop order and it must happen now,” she said.