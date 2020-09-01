Spokesman says DK not part of Wavell Hinds' campaign team

HOPEWELL, Hanover — Thelma Johill, the campaign manager for People's National Party (PNP) Hanover Eastern candidate Wavell Hinds says Dr DK Duncan was not a part of their campaign team and so his COVID-19 positive test result will not have a negative impact on its campaign for Thursday's general election.

Dr Duncan served two terms as Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern from September 2007 to February 2016.

“All the rumours going around that he is an integral part of the campaign are not correct,” Johill told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

A statement released by Dr Duncan's family on Sunday said that after experiencing some signs of sinusitis and tiredness, Dr Duncan, out of an abundance of caution, did a COVID-19 test and the preliminary results received on Sunday said that he was positive. He was subesquently hospitalised.

The statement said since experiencing symptoms, Dr Duncan has been working from home and has minimised contact with other individuals.

The statement added that neither of his daughters, Patricia Duncan Sutherland nor Imani Duncan-Price has been in physical contact since he has exhibited symptoms.

Duncan-Price is the PNP candidate for the constituency of Kingston Central, while Duncan Sutherland is the party's standard-bearer for the Clarendon South Eastern constituency.

“He is an integral part of Kingston Central and Clarendon South East, and the last time he was in the parish [Hanover] was the eighth of August,” stated Johill.

— Anthony Lewis