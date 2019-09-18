Sponsoring undeclared family members in Canada

Dear Mr Brown,

My father was sponsored by his Canadian wife a few years ago, and I was not listed as his dependent child. As such, he is unable to sponsor me. Can I still be sponsored by him? Because he wants me to come to Canada now that my mother is willing to give approval.

— BW

Dear BW:

Normally, applications for Canadian permanent residence include the declaration of all family members (spouse, common-law partner, dependent children), including those who aren't accompanying the applicant to Canada.

The ability to list all family members may be undermined by: Lack of awareness and lack of knowledge of a family member's whereabouts in a conflict situation.

That said, failure to declare a family member results in a lifetime ban on the principal applicant being able to sponsor that family member in the future.

Pilot programme

A two-year pilot programme began on September 9, 2019 in which:

1. A resettled refugee;

2. A person conferred refugee protection in Canada; or

3. A person who was sponsored as a spouse, partner or dependent child, will be able to sponsor undeclared immediate family members (a spouse, partner or dependent child).

The programme does not apply to sponsorship:

1. In an economic category;

2. After being sponsored in the family class other than as a spouse, partner or child (for example, parent/grandparent and their dependents, other relatives);

3. In the permit holder class;

4. As an applicant in Canada based on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

Eligibility

To uphold programme integrity and address fraud and misrepresentation, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is limiting eligibility of sponsors to those specific categories.

The applicants must still meet all eligibility requirements and prove admissibility to Canada.

If a previous application was denied, one can submit a new application for sponsorship if they are eligible to be sponsored and qualify for the pilot project.

I am not sure of your age, or whether you are still eligible. However, you may seek further assistance, if you wish.

