SRC encourages businesses to use its pilot food plant

THE Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting entrepreneurs to make use of the entity's pilot food plant for the production of value-added goods.

The plant supports the growth of the local food industry through the utilisation of indigenous and local crops to produce new food products, and the provision of training and technical assistance to food processors.

Executive director at the SRC, Dr Cliff Riley, said that the facility is ideal for persons who have a product idea.

“If you have an idea, you might not have a product as yet… we will walk you through the full gamut of activities to get you from that concept all the way to a product that is ready for market,” he said at a recent JIS Think Tank.

“We help you to enter the market by providing pilot manufacturing facilities,” he added.

Dr Riley said the plant is certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “which gives (food processors) better access to the United States market”.

Marketing manager at the SRC, Carolyn Rose Miller, explained that a major benefit of using the pilot food plant is the technical support provided.

“So, you are not just coming in to use your prototype formulation. Every step of the way your critical control points are checked and you benefit from the guidance of the experts at the facility,” she pointed out.

She explained that the relationship does not end when the technology is transferred, noting that the SRC will continue to provide guidance and advice to its entrepreneurs.

She is encouraging people to utilise the services of the facility for the manufacture of “good quality, safe foods that will be developed to standards to make it competitive in the marketplace”.