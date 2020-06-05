SRC hosts virtual workshop for CAPE biology students today

THE Scientific Research Council (SRC), through its Science Resource Centre, is inviting students who will sit the upcoming Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in biology to participate in a virtual workshop today.

“Given the level of concern surrounding this year's CAPE sitting, we thought it would be appropriate to host this session to help students feel at ease. Throughout the years, we've always offered support to science teachers and students. Last year, we did a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) biology seminar and the response was good, so we've decided to do one for CAPE biology,” said acting coordinator of SRC's Science and Technology Education Unit, Kavelle Hylton.

The virtual workshop begins at 3:00 pm via Zoom. Interested students and teachers were asked to register at https://forms.gle/DUatqWpvB3o4p2fSA.

Hylton said that the SRC hopes the workshop will expose students to good exam techniques and in so doing enable them to feel confident and become more prepared, despite the disruptions faced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Material will be shared with participants, and the workshop is expected to last for one hour. We will also have a past student who sat the exam sharing tips on achieving a good grade,” Hylton said.

The workshop was designed to be holistic by reinforcing theoretical knowledge through theory review and practice questions, while motivating participants.

It forms part of the SRC 'Public Interactive Session', formerly called the 'Visibility Series'.