St Andrew East Rural: How electors voted 1989-2016

February 9, 1989 PNP — EGG Barrett: 7,070 JLP — Joan Gordon Webley: 6,686 Registered voters: 18,755 Voter turnout: 73.64 per cent --------------------------------------- March 30, 1993 PNP — Horace Clue: 6,148 JLP — Rudyard Spencer: 3,267 Registered voters: 16,635 Voter turnout: 61.4 per cent --------------------------------------- December 18, 1997 PNP — Horace Clue: 6,769 JLP — Oswald Harding: 4,819 Registered voters: 22,085 Voter turnout: 58 per cent --------------------------------------- October 16, 2002 JLP — Joseph Hibbert: 7,023 PNP — Horace Clue: 6,459 Registered voters: 25,160 Voter turnout: 54 per cent --------------------------------------- September 3, 2007 JLP — Joseph Hibbert: 8,315 PNP — Mikael Phillips: 8045 Registered voters: 27,142 Voter turnout: 60.8 per cent --------------------------------------- December 29, 2011 PNP — Damion Crawford: 9,634 JLP — Joan Gordon Webley: 9,375 Registered voters: 32,864 Voter turnout: 53.3 per cent --------------------------------------- February 25, 2016 JLP — Juliet Holness: 10,101 PNP — Imani Duncan-Price: 9,432 Registered voters: 36,655 Voter turnout: 54 per cent --------------------------------------- • JLP — Jamaica Labour Party • PNP — People's National Party

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT