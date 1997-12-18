 St Andrew East Rural: How electors voted 1989-2016

Wednesday, August 05, 2020

February 9, 1989

PNP — EGG Barrett: 7,070

JLP — Joan Gordon Webley: 6,686

Registered voters: 18,755

Voter turnout: 73.64 per cent

---------------------------------------

March 30, 1993

PNP — Horace Clue: 6,148

JLP — Rudyard Spencer: 3,267

Registered voters: 16,635

Voter turnout: 61.4 per cent

---------------------------------------

December 18, 1997

PNP — Horace Clue: 6,769

JLP — Oswald Harding: 4,819

Registered voters: 22,085

Voter turnout: 58 per cent

---------------------------------------

October 16, 2002

JLP — Joseph Hibbert: 7,023

PNP — Horace Clue: 6,459

Registered voters: 25,160

Voter turnout: 54 per cent

---------------------------------------

September 3, 2007

JLP — Joseph Hibbert: 8,315

PNP — Mikael Phillips: 8045

Registered voters: 27,142

Voter turnout: 60.8 per cent

---------------------------------------

December 29, 2011

PNP — Damion Crawford: 9,634

JLP — Joan Gordon Webley: 9,375

Registered voters: 32,864

Voter turnout: 53.3 per cent

---------------------------------------

February 25, 2016

JLP — Juliet Holness: 10,101

PNP — Imani Duncan-Price: 9,432

Registered voters: 36,655

Voter turnout: 54 per cent

---------------------------------------

• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party

• PNP — People's National Party

