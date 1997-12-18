St Andrew East Rural: How electors voted 1989-2016
February 9, 1989
PNP — EGG Barrett: 7,070
JLP — Joan Gordon Webley: 6,686
Registered voters: 18,755
Voter turnout: 73.64 per cent
---------------------------------------
March 30, 1993
PNP — Horace Clue: 6,148
JLP — Rudyard Spencer: 3,267
Registered voters: 16,635
Voter turnout: 61.4 per cent
---------------------------------------
December 18, 1997
PNP — Horace Clue: 6,769
JLP — Oswald Harding: 4,819
Registered voters: 22,085
Voter turnout: 58 per cent
---------------------------------------
October 16, 2002
JLP — Joseph Hibbert: 7,023
PNP — Horace Clue: 6,459
Registered voters: 25,160
Voter turnout: 54 per cent
---------------------------------------
September 3, 2007
JLP — Joseph Hibbert: 8,315
PNP — Mikael Phillips: 8045
Registered voters: 27,142
Voter turnout: 60.8 per cent
---------------------------------------
December 29, 2011
PNP — Damion Crawford: 9,634
JLP — Joan Gordon Webley: 9,375
Registered voters: 32,864
Voter turnout: 53.3 per cent
---------------------------------------
February 25, 2016
JLP — Juliet Holness: 10,101
PNP — Imani Duncan-Price: 9,432
Registered voters: 36,655
Voter turnout: 54 per cent
---------------------------------------
• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party
• PNP — People's National Party
