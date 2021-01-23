St Andrew roads to be closed or reduced to single lane this weekend

TRAFFIC flow could be affected this weekend because of work on Constant Spring Road, Woodglen Avenue and Omara Road in St Andrew.

Manager of communication and customer services at National Works Agency (NWA) Stephen Shaw said Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of Mary Brown's Corner, will be impacted as a team will be working to repair a leaking waterline. The work, he said, was expected to commence last night and is to be completed by dawn on Monday. The northbound lanes – heading towards Manor Park – will be reduced in order to facilitate excavation of the waterline, said Shaw.

Woodglen Avenue will be closed at the Hagley Park Road junction. This is to facilitate the removal of a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) pole and lines in order to complete the process of widening that section of road. The road is expected to be closed between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, said Shaw.

Omara Road will also be closed where it joins Hagley Park Road to allow for a JPS pole removal between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

“Local traffic will be allowed on both Omara Road and Woodglen Avenue. Persons will, therefore, be able to go about their business using Molynes Road in the case of Woodglen Avenue. East Avenue, Chislom Avenue or Omara Crescent can be used to access Omara Road,” said Shaw.

In the meantime, the daily closure of the Savage Pen Road, one of the alternatives to Gordon Town Road will continue into next week. The closure was expected to end yesterday, however the paving works were incomplete.

Shaw said about 60 per cent of the 1.6 kilometre stretch of road has now been paved and works will continue throughout the weekend, with an expectation to wrap up this activity before the end of next week.