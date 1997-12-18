 St Andrew West Rural: How electors voted 1989-2016

St Andrew West Rural: How electors voted 1989-2016

Monday, July 20, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


February 9, 1989:

PNP – Claude Clarke 8,170

JLP – Kenneth Baugh 8,074

Eligible voters: 22,022

Total votes: 16,312

Voter turnout: 74 per cent

Rejected ballots: 68

 

March 30, 1993:

PNP – Vernon Robinson 4,068

JLP – Seth Ramocan 3,843

Eligible voters: 19,207

Total votes: 8,010

Voter turnout: 41 per cent

Rejected ballots: 77

 

December 18, 1997:

PNP – Vernon Robinson 6,802

JLP – Newlyn Seaton 6,354

Eligible voters: 24,923

Total Votes: 14,067

Voter turnout: 56 per cent

Rejected ballots: 115

 

October 16, 2002:

JLP – Andrew Gallimore 8,406

PNP – Carol Archer 6,640

Eligible voters: 28,170

Total votes: 15,349

Voter turnout: 54 per cent

Rejected ballots: 105

 

September 3, 2007:

JLP – Andrew Gallimore 9,578

PNP – Andrea Moore 7,257

Eligible voters: 30,133

Total votes: 17,065

Voter turnout: 56 per cent

Rejected ballots: 186

 

December 29, 2011:

PNP – Paul Buchanan 7,716

JLP – Andrew Gallimore 7,479

Eligible voters: 32,976

Total votes: 15,327

Voter turnout: 46 per cent

Rejected ballots: 89

 

February 25, 2016:

JLP – Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn 9,736

PNP – Paul Buchanan 7,638

Eligible voters: 36,870

Total votes: 17,609

Voter turnout: 47 per cent

Rejected ballots: 235

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT