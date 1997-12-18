St Andrew West Rural: How electors voted 1989-2016
February 9, 1989:
PNP – Claude Clarke 8,170
JLP – Kenneth Baugh 8,074
Eligible voters: 22,022
Total votes: 16,312
Voter turnout: 74 per cent
Rejected ballots: 68
March 30, 1993:
PNP – Vernon Robinson 4,068
JLP – Seth Ramocan 3,843
Eligible voters: 19,207
Total votes: 8,010
Voter turnout: 41 per cent
Rejected ballots: 77
December 18, 1997:
PNP – Vernon Robinson 6,802
JLP – Newlyn Seaton 6,354
Eligible voters: 24,923
Total Votes: 14,067
Voter turnout: 56 per cent
Rejected ballots: 115
October 16, 2002:
JLP – Andrew Gallimore 8,406
PNP – Carol Archer 6,640
Eligible voters: 28,170
Total votes: 15,349
Voter turnout: 54 per cent
Rejected ballots: 105
September 3, 2007:
JLP – Andrew Gallimore 9,578
PNP – Andrea Moore 7,257
Eligible voters: 30,133
Total votes: 17,065
Voter turnout: 56 per cent
Rejected ballots: 186
December 29, 2011:
PNP – Paul Buchanan 7,716
JLP – Andrew Gallimore 7,479
Eligible voters: 32,976
Total votes: 15,327
Voter turnout: 46 per cent
Rejected ballots: 89
February 25, 2016:
JLP – Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn 9,736
PNP – Paul Buchanan 7,638
Eligible voters: 36,870
Total votes: 17,609
Voter turnout: 47 per cent
Rejected ballots: 235
