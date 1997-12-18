St Andrew West Rural: How electors voted 1989-2016

February 9, 1989: PNP – Claude Clarke 8,170 JLP – Kenneth Baugh 8,074 Eligible voters: 22,022 Total votes: 16,312 Voter turnout: 74 per cent Rejected ballots: 68 March 30, 1993: PNP – Vernon Robinson 4,068 JLP – Seth Ramocan 3,843 Eligible voters: 19,207 Total votes: 8,010 Voter turnout: 41 per cent Rejected ballots: 77 December 18, 1997: PNP – Vernon Robinson 6,802 JLP – Newlyn Seaton 6,354 Eligible voters: 24,923 Total Votes: 14,067 Voter turnout: 56 per cent Rejected ballots: 115 October 16, 2002: JLP – Andrew Gallimore 8,406 PNP – Carol Archer 6,640 Eligible voters: 28,170 Total votes: 15,349 Voter turnout: 54 per cent Rejected ballots: 105 September 3, 2007: JLP – Andrew Gallimore 9,578 PNP – Andrea Moore 7,257 Eligible voters: 30,133 Total votes: 17,065 Voter turnout: 56 per cent Rejected ballots: 186 December 29, 2011: PNP – Paul Buchanan 7,716 JLP – Andrew Gallimore 7,479 Eligible voters: 32,976 Total votes: 15,327 Voter turnout: 46 per cent Rejected ballots: 89 February 25, 2016: JLP – Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn 9,736 PNP – Paul Buchanan 7,638 Eligible voters: 36,870 Total votes: 17,609 Voter turnout: 47 per cent Rejected ballots: 235

