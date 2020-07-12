St Ann man on murder charge

Thorough investigations by the St Ann Police resulted in a man being charged with murder on Friday.

According to the police, Oshae Francis, otherwise called Shaker, a 30-year-old labourer of Stony Hill in Lewis district, St Ann, was charged with the May 23, 2020 murder of 23-year-old Mark Campbell otherwise called Nick, also of Stony Hill in the parish.

Reports are that Francis and Campbell had a dispute in the community and residents mediated. The issue was thought to have been resolved; however, Francis allegedly returned later that day with a firearm and shot Campbell in his upper body.

Campbell was pronounced dead at hospital, while Francis fled the scene.

Police said the relentless efforts of the investigators led to his arrest after a month-and-a-half-long search.