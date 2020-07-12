St Ann man on murder charge
Thorough investigations by the St Ann Police resulted in a man being charged with murder on Friday.
According to the police, Oshae Francis, otherwise called Shaker, a 30-year-old labourer of Stony Hill in Lewis district, St Ann, was charged with the May 23, 2020 murder of 23-year-old Mark Campbell otherwise called Nick, also of Stony Hill in the parish.
Reports are that Francis and Campbell had a dispute in the community and residents mediated. The issue was thought to have been resolved; however, Francis allegedly returned later that day with a firearm and shot Campbell in his upper body.
Campbell was pronounced dead at hospital, while Francis fled the scene.
Police said the relentless efforts of the investigators led to his arrest after a month-and-a-half-long search.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy