St Ann residents condemn rape, stress importance of parenting

RESIDENTS of St Ann are rebuking the recent spate of rapes that have been taking place in the “garden parish” since the start of 2011.

New commanding officer of the St Ann Police Division, Superintendent Dwight Powell, confirmed with the Jamaica Observer that there have been five reports of rape in the parish since January 1.

The incidents occurred in the Ocho Rios area, Moneague and Claremont. However, residents from the Pineapple community, on the outskirts of Ocho Rios, are disgruntled about the sexual assault cases which have led to fear gripping community members.

“Mi feel bad. Mi know nuff gal pickni and mi grow them. I have one daughter and my friends daughters are here too. I feel a way, so now I tell them walk in groups,” Michael Downer, who has lived in Pineapple, St Ann, for almost 50 years told the Sunday Observer. “The girl weh dem rape – it bad. I feel a way about it. I have a one daughter so mi feel very bad. As mi hear, mi call mi daughter and tell her. I hear dem [rapists] hang out at Pineapple. When mi hear mi head swell, mi locks stiff. Mi say a foolishness. Mi nuh want dem come mash up the community because that's bad, really bad. You have girl live down there so, young girl live up that side. Mi nuh really want Pineapple nor Ochi mash up.”

Downer further explained that he had heard of a 12-year-old girl being one of the victims who was abducted from an area called Cotton Tree in Pineapple.

But the greatest shock to community members was the vicious assault on a 42-year-old woman from a Great Pond address who, while on her way home from Ocho Rios, was abducted in broad daylight as she stood waiting by the clock to cross a busy street to make her way to her usual mode of transportation.

“That hurt all a wi. Is a Christian lady and dem carry her guh all the way a Portland and lef her. When she find her way back she was disoriented. She wouldn't even come out of the car she come down in. Someone had to say see you cousin there and call him name and that's when she calm down and come out the car,” Downer explained.

Another resident who referred to herself as Miss Junie said she overheard the conversation in a shop and was distraught as these occurrences were foreign to busy areas and to Pineapple.

Miss Junie added that the incidents had left her worried for the safety of her daughter and four grandchildren – girls – but she said that they had heeded her warnings to avoid going out alone.

“I talk to them and say nuh go no party or anywhere. When they do go out, they go in groups. Since the curfew thing, the place lonely. By time it catch 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm most people go in even though the curfew is later. After businesses on Pineapple Road close, the road dead. Time get different now, time really get different,” she lamented.

Winnifred Hamilton also condemned the rapes, but expressed belief that the criminals responsible were not from the area.

“Mi nuh like weh a tek place and mi nuh think a anybody from the area. Since weekend gone I heard about it. It wasn't sounding good at all. It's not good for the community. I don't think it is anybody from the community because we never really have that problem before,” she said.

Hamilton, too, is worried for the safety of her children.

“I wouldn't want that to happen to anybody or my children. What I heard is that one person was by a supermarket in the area when the car drove up, grabbed her, pushed her in and drove away. We are afraid. I don't have any young girls now, but others in the area and others living here. I'm still afraid for them. I wouldn't like to hear that happen to them. I also heard a 12-year-old was involved and that meanwhile one was coming out of the hospital, one was going in,” she said.

Another resident, who identified himself as Blacks was passionate in his disapproval and kept saying, “That nuh good, that cya good. A gal pickni mi get. It mek mi fearful fi hear that. That nuh sound good.”

Paul Simpson, a taxi operator also known as Yellow, also voiced his objection lamenting that the incidents had cast a dark cloud on operators.

“I hear a Christian lady was picked up, forced in a car. I heard she was dealt with bad. It's not good for us as taxi men 'cause people a guh start pree we. We can't feel good about that. Sometimes we must stop see things and keep it silent as some of us know; see what's going on and keep silent. Talk up and stomp out those responsible. I hear a 12-year-old girl was picked up too. The woman said when she was coming out of the hospital a little girl was coming in,” Simpson said.

Simpson, who plies the Charles Town, White River, Prospect, Three Hills and Ocho Rios route, said since the incidents he has tried to make women more comfortable boarding his vehicle by turning on his lights in the evening and providing them with his full name and even where he is from for them to feel comfortable.

“We have to give and take for the women. You have to declare yourself and say, 'Mi name Yellow, mi live here so.' You have to be transparent,” he said.

Cheryl Campbell, a pastry vendor on Pineapple Road said since hearing of the incidents she is really afraid as she walks along the roadways daily trying to sell her products.

“I do my little pastry and I walk from Coconut Grove into Ochi, and when I hear other people calling me and saying I must be careful, I just stay right here, stationed by the jelly man. I have two girls and three boys living for and I am a single mother. I don't go past the craft market as there are sections that are really lonely. I don't take a taxi I don't know. I travel by myself, and because of that I just don't go in the town any more. By 5:00 pm I call a taxi to pick me up here. I prefer to play it safe,” Campbell said.

Meanwhile, Yvette Mesquita said she is taking no chances and ensures she arms herself when leaving home.

“When mi walk, a big stone mi walk wid ina mi hand. Mi a old woman, mi cya mek dem rape me. I've been living here over 50 years. This nuh good. It nuh nice. What shocked me was the woman from Great Pond. She is a Christian lady, dem mash her up real bad,” she said, adding that her nieces were once allowed to walk by themselves but she has restricted movement, only allowing them to move if accompanied by an adult.

Further, Mesquita urged parents to keep a hold on their children and instill within them proper values.

“All the parents have to do is control them pickni dem. The men who take them away more time is people who know them. A lot of time is not strangers, but we need to drill it and say if I never tell you so and so coming for you don't go. If car draw down at you feet, don't push up yuh head looking to see is who. If so and so say something to you, tell me. Call out danger when you see it. Only take taxis you know. Sometimes you will be downtown and you see the children. They see the red plate taxis and don't go in them. Instead, they wait on the white plates with the loud music playing where they can behave any way,” she said.

Mesquita also appealed to the authorities to work towards getting the street lights in poorly lit areas working to act as a deterrent to sex crimes.