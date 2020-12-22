St Ann's Bay mayor wants low turnout for grand market

Brown's Town, St Ann — Determined to make a scaled-down version of the grand market planned for the parish as safe as possible, Mayor of St Ann's Bay Sydney Stewart is urging area residents to do most of their shopping ahead of the festive season.

“I am begging the people of Jamaica, particularly in St Ann, to not come out in their large numbers. I know, normally the expectation is that you would leave [the purchasing of] a number of... items... to be done on Christmas Eve day. [But] if you can buy it now, buy it; so that on Christmas Eve day the volume of people coming out will be far less than last year. If you don't have to join the activities don't join it, because the pandemic is as [dangerous] as it started a couple of months ago and... governments right across the world [are] struggling to find a mechanism to... deal with it,” he told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

“The municipality is not anticipating a large number of people on the street, on the basis that every one of us should be taking the right precautions. When you look at the last data there is a rise in the COVID-19 cases in St Ann, and we are doing everything to [fix] that,” he added.

Several precautionary measures have been put in place for grand market, ranging from the distribution of masks to setting up sanitisation stations.

Grand market typically runs from early in the morning on Christmas Eve into the wee hours of Christmas Day. This year, as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, it is being scaled back to between the hours of 2:30 pm and 9:00 pm in St Ann. There are several other measures in place to keep participants safe.

“We are doing some educational exercises at the moment,” said Stewart. “The municipality will be establishing a tent in the town of St Ann, which will be managed by SDC [the Social Development Commission], representatives from the Ministry of Health, and the municipality.”

In addition, 32 members of the public — two from each division — have been hired to hand out masks to those who are not wearing any, along with brochures on how to properly don the face coverings.

The mayor is also encouraging vendors to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their customers.

“You have a sanitisation station and masks reserved to give to customers while they are doing the transaction with you. Do not accommodate a customer for [a] long period… do business as quickly as you can and ask them to leave, politely,” he urged.

Despite the shortened hours, one vendor from Brown's Town, Alric Denton, is just grateful that the event has not been cancelled.

“We still better than some people… we have to know that it's health over wealth. All we ask the people to [do is] come out early and shop because the measures are in place and we have to enforce it. Hospital space a full up and we nuh want to know seh January morning we have COVID-19 because we out here a hustle to make a bread,” he told the Observer.

Up to December 18, the Ministry of Health and Wellness revealed that St Ann had the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.