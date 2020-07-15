St Catherine North Eastern electors seem set to vote along party lines

LAST Wednesday the Jamaica Observer visited the battleground constituency of St Catherine North Eastern, where the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Kerensia Morrison and the People's National Party's (PNP) Oswest Senior-Smith are expected to contest the parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election. Supporters of both parties were asked: “Why should your party's candidate become the next Member of Parliament?” Here is how they responded:

Andrea Fuller, Riversdale: I've been supporting the Jamaica Labour Party from I was a tot. My reason is the values of things that the Jamaica Labour Party does and what they stand for. I think it's the best party for anybody to support. So, I've been supporting them for years and will continue. Worse, you have Andrew Holness who I think is the best thing that has ever happened to Jamaica so, if I was even a PNP [People's National Party] supporter, mi would affi support Andrew Holness at a time like this. The candidate, Kerensia [Morrison], I've known her before she came to represent us as MP [Member of Parliament] and her personality, I love it. Woman strength! I love that about her so I will always support her — and it nuh matter who come, as long as they are a Jamaica Labour Party supporter I will continue to support that party.

Lesgar Wright, Hampshire: Straight PNP! [Oswest] is my favourite candidate. Him born and grow in the area, right, and we think that he will do a good job, because this constituency controlled by 'Labour' from ever since. This year mi woulda like a change now to see what the PNP would do in this area because the JLP come and them see road look 'bout and them going back and tell them seh them look 'bout road, but them come see it look 'bout. You see underneath the ground? Is pure water pipe under here which the previous [PNP] MP Phyllis Mitchell lay underneath here. Since the JLP come to power they do over back the road, dig up nuff a di pipe them so them just underneath there, and we don't know where to get the water from. In this area, mi can't see anything that the MP do. Believe mi; I don't know if further back up or down, but right in this area I don't see anything.

Noel Collins, Hampshire: When mi vote mi vote fi the Opposition [PNP]. Mi vote fi dem because them know who mi is, but mi still work wid the next party because we affi obey who set over wi. The Opposition know me and dem a di easier one fi give mi something tdats mi can eat food. The next side, mi naah achieve nothing. They know mi cause mi inna the area [but] them nuh treat wi nice 'round 'ere.

Audrey Powell, Riversdale: Through the years from ever since a PNP mi si, especially Ms [Phyllis] Mitchell. Ms Mitchell mek mi cyaan change. Labour cyaan mek mi change from PNP. A Ms Mitchell mi si a do a lot a tings from dem time deh; from ever since. The candidate Oswest, I know him. I'm voting for him because normally mi see him a do a lot a tings. Him go through the constituency, walk an' do a lot of things.

Lloyd Dawes, Crawle: Well, so far, from mi born here the best development we get in this community is PNP. Starting from Jack Stephenson and come on to Ms Mitchell [who] come do the greatest work 'round here. After she you have 'round three more MP weh still can't fulfil her work weh she do. So we would like some more development so we would like the PNP to be around back. We have strong faith and hope based pon what we seeing. Him [Oswest] deh pon the floor campaigning and picking up and thing, and him look good pon the road.

Ryan Sharpe, Mount Industry: Them [JLP] instate a new person [Kerensia] so wi a go try wid her.

Christopher Thomas, Hampshire: Twenty years ago since mi vote but mi a vote this time. Mi feel like mi a vote fi a second time because this prime minister kind of a do likkle good still, so since mi a vote mi a go vote fi him because PNP naah go make it nuh better. Them did in deh long time so it better yuh give Andrew a second term. So, a Andrew mi a vote fa.

Neville Dawkins, Mount Industry: If mi living mi vote, yes. Me is Comrade; PNP man; from mi born and start vote. Mi old man vote and mi kids them same way and friends, you know? Is lately here change from Mitchell was here. Things nice man but this man here [MP Leslie Campbell] a joker. Him naah gwaan wid nothing.

