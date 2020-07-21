St Elizabeth councillors demand better customer care during pandemic

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Since the onset of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in March, people have often found themselves waiting to transact business in long lines, exposed to the elements, outside public and private buildings.

However, a resolution, approved across political party lines at the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, is urging the Government to make it mandatory that public and private enterprises do more to provide shelter for their customers.

St Elizabeth councillors also want all such institutions to provide easily accessible sanitary conveniences for customers.

The resolution, moved by former mayor of Black River and councillor for the Pedro Plains Division, Jeremy Palmer (Jamaica Labour Party) and seconded by another former mayor of Black River, Everton Fisher of the Balaclava Division (People's National Party) was passed unanimously at the last monthly meeting of the municipality.

“I don't think the public is being taken care of by the various institutions...they [institutions] should be able to do better,” Palmer explained to the Jamaica Observer by telephone when asked about his decision to move the resolution.

He identified tax collectorates, banks and other financial houses among entities that have been particularly at fault.

The need for social/physical distancing to minimise the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus has forced businesses and public institutions to keep the number of people entering buildings at a bare minimum. This has led to long lines on the outside.

Palmer argued that given the realities dictated by the pandemic, “even temporary arrangements” such as tents to provide shelter as well as chairs could easily be put in place in most instances.

“This thing [COVID-19] has been going on for almost four months and I don't see any effort being made to make life easier for those who turn up to conduct business in our town centres,” he said.

Palmer said that in addition to the resolution, he had brought to the attention of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation the need for “the council, along with public health authorities, to visit public and private institutions to see what sanitary conveniences are being made available to the public”.

Palmer suggested that in many cases such facilities were non-existent or inadequate.

The resolution is to be sent to the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Local Government & Community Development, and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

Following is the full text of the resolution:

“WHEREAS the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us in Jamaica; AND WHEREAS the health professionals have recommended certain protocols to keep citizens safe from infection; AND WHEREAS this involves certain social distancing;

AND WHEREAS institutions used by large sections of the public cannot accommodate all their customers at the same time inside their buildings, causing large numbers of people to congregate outside; AND WHEREAS such persons are subject to the vagaries of the elements: sun and rain; AND WHEREAS many of those people have to wait for hours to get inside a building to do their business;

BE IT RESOLVED that the Government make it mandatory that such institutions, whether they are private or public, make provisions for persons to shelter while they wait whether from rain or sun; AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that all such institutions provide adequate public sanitary convenience, for persons who need it to be accommodated while they wait;

AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that all those provisions of facilities be approved by the appropriate government department;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution be sent to: Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Local Government & Community Development, and Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica. “