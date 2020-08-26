St Elizabeth South Eastern diehards explain why their candidate should win

Sandra Edwards: I support Dr Dwaine Spencer because I believe [and] I am very confident that he is the person to represent South East St Elizabeth. At the moment we are desperate for good representation, and I am confident that he is the man that will do that for us.

Layton Smith: I am supporting Dr Spencer because I think at present he is the best choice for good representation, a good Member of Parliament for South East St Elizabeth. I think he has the quality that can put him forward and the quality to develop South East St Elizabeth in the way that it ought to be developed.

Granville Holness: Spencer is the best choice for the Junction Division. Under him everything wi alright. Wi nah support [Witter], wi nuh inna him.

Kingsley Ebanks: I am supporting Frank Witter because of his performance as Member of Parliament. The amount of work that I have seen Mr Witter has done, I have seen no other MP do so much for the people of South East St Elizabeth.

Joseph Elliott: Mr Witter is the most hard-working, and the best MP South East St Elizabeth has ever had, if he were to take time and list his achievements. For many decades past MPs like Derrick Rochester have been promising water, Mr Witter has delivered water… He has built roads that are referred to as highways — Lititz road to Comma Pen, Lovers Leap and Queensberry, so many areas. When it comes to back to school, he ensures that all the children are able to attend school decked out in their nicest uniforms and all their books and school supplies and the list go on and on.

Roshance Hydol: Mr Witter has been very productive in this constituency. I have seen areas where he has supported districts and communities with water shops communities that have been suffering from a lot of drought and a lack of water for some time now, and that is one of things that I believe will actually put him ahead. Also, the agriculture sector. I have seen where he has provided farmers with fertiliser and supplements for farm products.