 St Elizabeth South Eastern general election

St Elizabeth South Eastern general election

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


1989

Derrick Rochester (PNP) 8,162

Jeremy Palmer (JLP) 6,144

Margin 2,018

 

1993

Derrick Rochester (PNP) 6,708

Louis Powell (JLP) 5,700

Margin 1,008

 

1997

Derrick Rochester (PNP) 8,164

Franklin Witter (JLP) 6,160

Earl Powell (NDM) 492

Rochester's margin over Witter 2,004

 

2002

Lenworth Blake (PNP) 7,507

Franklin Witter (JLP) 7,425

Earl Powell (NDM) 30

Blake's margin over Witter 82

 

2007

Franklin Witter (JLP) 9,064

Norman Horne (PNP) 8,520

Conrad Powell (NDM) 31

Sharon Witter (Independent) 28

Franklin Witter's margin over Horne 544

 

2011

Richard Parchment (PNP) 9,902

Franklin Witter (JLP) 8,932

Margin 970

 

2016

Franklin Witter (JLP) 9,223

Richard Parchment (PNP) 9,018

Margin 205

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT