St Elizabeth South Eastern general election

1989 Derrick Rochester (PNP) 8,162 Jeremy Palmer (JLP) 6,144 Margin 2,018 1993 Derrick Rochester (PNP) 6,708 Louis Powell (JLP) 5,700 Margin 1,008 1997 Derrick Rochester (PNP) 8,164 Franklin Witter (JLP) 6,160 Earl Powell (NDM) 492 Rochester's margin over Witter 2,004 2002 Lenworth Blake (PNP) 7,507 Franklin Witter (JLP) 7,425 Earl Powell (NDM) 30 Blake's margin over Witter 82 2007 Franklin Witter (JLP) 9,064 Norman Horne (PNP) 8,520 Conrad Powell (NDM) 31 Sharon Witter (Independent) 28 Franklin Witter's margin over Horne 544 2011 Richard Parchment (PNP) 9,902 Franklin Witter (JLP) 8,932 Margin 970 2016 Franklin Witter (JLP) 9,223 Richard Parchment (PNP) 9,018 Margin 205

