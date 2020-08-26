St Elizabeth South Eastern general election
1989
Derrick Rochester (PNP) 8,162
Jeremy Palmer (JLP) 6,144
Margin 2,018
1993
Derrick Rochester (PNP) 6,708
Louis Powell (JLP) 5,700
Margin 1,008
1997
Derrick Rochester (PNP) 8,164
Franklin Witter (JLP) 6,160
Earl Powell (NDM) 492
Rochester's margin over Witter 2,004
2002
Lenworth Blake (PNP) 7,507
Franklin Witter (JLP) 7,425
Earl Powell (NDM) 30
Blake's margin over Witter 82
2007
Franklin Witter (JLP) 9,064
Norman Horne (PNP) 8,520
Conrad Powell (NDM) 31
Sharon Witter (Independent) 28
Franklin Witter's margin over Horne 544
2011
Richard Parchment (PNP) 9,902
Franklin Witter (JLP) 8,932
Margin 970
2016
Franklin Witter (JLP) 9,223
Richard Parchment (PNP) 9,018
Margin 205
