VIDEO: St Elizabeth SW diehards tell why their candidate should win

LAST week, the Jamaica Observer visited the constituency of St Elizabeth South Western, where the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Floyd Green and the People's National Party's (PNP) Ewan Stephenson are expected to face off in Thursday's general election.

Supporters of both parties were asked: “Why should your party's candidate become the next Member of Parliament?” Here is how they responded:

Sydney Brooks: “Mr Stephenson is the man of the moment right now. The People's National Party is the party to lead the government.”

Desmond Buchanan: “The PNP is so great, and this gentle [Stephenson] is a man that I used to find in the bank at Black River, and he was so nice, so I decided to vote for him.”

Janet Swaby: “I have to vote for my PNP party, that is what I used to vote fah. All of my family vote PNP. PNP is a good party.”

Simone Barnett: “The best party that you can find is the PNP party. I am voting for Mr Ewan Stephenson.”

Hopeton Whyte: “Mr Green is a good candidate and a good representative for South West St Elizabeth. He has done a lot of work; you can see a lot of projects. He has fixed a lot of roads and water supply.

Alrick Thompson: “I am supporting Mr Green because I see that him giving the people opportunity that them need in this area.”

Donovan Knuckle: “I think Mr Green has shown true potential in this constituency. His work speaks for itself. When you move around the constituency, you can see the various things that he has done; the road projects, water. There is no doubt in my mind that he is the better person.”

Basil Maylor: “Mr Floyd Green, he is the man that come to South West St Elizabeth and you see prosperity here. The most roads have ever been done in this community in south west for years is by Mr Green, that's why they name him 'BarbaGreen', because he has fixed so many roads.