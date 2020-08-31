St Elizabeth SW: How electors voted 1989-2016
1989
PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,479
JLP — Derrick Sangster: 6, 478
Registered voters: 16,653
Voter turnout: 84.14%
----------------------------------------
1993
PNP — Donald Buchanan: 6,552
JLP — Derrick Sangster: 6,134
Registered voters: 16,717
Voter turnout: 76.03%
----------------------------------------
1997
PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,956
JLP — Derrick Sangster: 7,246
IND — Faith Blackwood: 135
Registered voters: 19,023
Voter turnout: 80.99%
----------------------------------------
2002
PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,690
JLP — Derrick Sangster: 7,573
Registered voters: 21,365
Voter turnout: 71.60%
----------------------------------------
2007
JLP — Christopher Tufton: 9,899
PNP — Stanley Redwood: 8,074
Registered voters: 24,353
Voter turnout: 74%
----------------------------------------
2011
PNP — Hugh Buchanan: 9,453
JLP — Christopher Tufton: 9,440
Registered voters: 27,710
Voter turnout: 68.41%
-----------------------------------------
2016
JLP — Floyd Green: 10,152
PNP — Hugh Buchanan: 8,095
IND — Mervyn Wint: 37
Registered voters: 30,199
Voter turnout: 60.97%
-----------------------------------------
• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party
• PNP — People's National Party
• IND — Independent
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy