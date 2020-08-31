 St Elizabeth SW: How electors voted 1989-2016

Monday, August 31, 2020

1989

PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,479

JLP — Derrick Sangster: 6, 478

Registered voters: 16,653

Voter turnout: 84.14%

---------------------------------------- 

1993

PNP — Donald Buchanan: 6,552

JLP — Derrick Sangster: 6,134

Registered voters: 16,717

Voter turnout: 76.03%

----------------------------------------

1997

PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,956

JLP — Derrick Sangster: 7,246

IND — Faith Blackwood: 135

Registered voters: 19,023

Voter turnout: 80.99%

----------------------------------------

2002

PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,690

JLP — Derrick Sangster: 7,573

Registered voters: 21,365

Voter turnout: 71.60%

---------------------------------------- 

2007

JLP — Christopher Tufton: 9,899

PNP — Stanley Redwood: 8,074

Registered voters: 24,353

Voter turnout: 74%

---------------------------------------- 

2011

PNP — Hugh Buchanan: 9,453

JLP — Christopher Tufton: 9,440

Registered voters: 27,710

Voter turnout: 68.41%

-----------------------------------------

2016

JLP — Floyd Green: 10,152

PNP — Hugh Buchanan: 8,095

IND — Mervyn Wint: 37

Registered voters: 30,199

Voter turnout: 60.97%

----------------------------------------- 

• JLP — Jamaica Labour Party 

• PNP — People's National Party 

• IND — Independent

