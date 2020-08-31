St Elizabeth SW: How electors voted 1989-2016

1989 PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,479 JLP — Derrick Sangster: 6, 478 Registered voters: 16,653 Voter turnout: 84.14% ---------------------------------------- 1993 PNP — Donald Buchanan: 6,552 JLP — Derrick Sangster: 6,134 Registered voters: 16,717 Voter turnout: 76.03% ---------------------------------------- 1997 PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,956 JLP — Derrick Sangster: 7,246 IND — Faith Blackwood: 135 Registered voters: 19,023 Voter turnout: 80.99% ---------------------------------------- 2002 PNP — Donald Buchanan: 7,690 JLP — Derrick Sangster: 7,573 Registered voters: 21,365 Voter turnout: 71.60% ---------------------------------------- 2007 JLP — Christopher Tufton: 9,899 PNP — Stanley Redwood: 8,074 Registered voters: 24,353 Voter turnout: 74% ---------------------------------------- 2011 PNP — Hugh Buchanan: 9,453 JLP — Christopher Tufton: 9,440 Registered voters: 27,710 Voter turnout: 68.41% ----------------------------------------- 2016 JLP — Floyd Green: 10,152 PNP — Hugh Buchanan: 8,095 IND — Mervyn Wint: 37 Registered voters: 30,199 Voter turnout: 60.97% ----------------------------------------- • JLP — Jamaica Labour Party • PNP — People's National Party • IND — Independent

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT