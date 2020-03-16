St Elizabeth told how to fight COVID-19 - hygiene! hygiene! hygiene!

Black River , St Elizabeth – Those at last Thursday's monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation were left in no doubt.

Among the things medical officer, Dr Tonia Dawkins-Beharie was absolutely certain about was that when it comes to COVID-19 there are few certainties.

“This particular strain of coronavirus is new, so we are still learning about it and I encourage you all to be flexible with the information as things we know now may change later,” Dawkins- Beharie said at the start of her more than hour-long presentation inclusive of questions and answers.

That theme, underlining the dangerous virus's novelty, mystery, dynamism, and the need to be always flexible, remained a constant throughout her talk to elected councillors, officers of the municipality and representatives of public sector agencies in St Elizabeth.

Later, as she responded to thorny questions, Dawkins- Beharie emphasised: “We have to keep in our minds all the time that even information we are discussing now may change in the next few hours… [Everything is dynamic as we find out more about this new virus. I don't think anybody in the world at this point in time has all the answers”.

Nonetheless, she was certain that good personal hygiene incorporating constant washing of hands with soap and water, environmental hygiene involving regular cleaning of surfaces, and “social distancing” of people, one from another, can have a big impact in containing the flu-like virus.

Up to the weekend COVID-19, which first surfaced in Wuhan, China, late last year had killed over 5,000 people globally – mostly the elderly and others with underlying ailments.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), the health agency of the United Nations, reported that diagnosed cases of COVID-19 had reached 132,000.

Europe has become the epicentre of the virus and there is now a national state of emergency in the United States where there is a huge surge in COVID-19 cases.

And locally, following diagnosis of 10 COVID-19 cases, the Jamaican Government has quarantined the communities of Seven and Eight Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew. Schools have been closed across the country, mass gatherings discouraged and measures to restrict travel to and from a number of countries implemented.

Dawkins-Beharie told the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation that the emphasis on hygiene, personal and environmental, as well as social distancing was a natural outgrowth of the way the COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets.

“It can occur when these droplets come in contact with your mucous membrane, in particular the ones that lead to your respiratory tract; so we are concerned about your eyes, your nose, and your mouth,” said Beharie.

“You may get this virus directly, if somebody who is infected and is showing symptoms coughs, sneezes, or by talking, loud singing, by some means transmits droplets from their body directly into your eyes, nose, or mouth,” she added.

Just as possible is indirect transmission.

“For example, if an infected person coughs or sneezes into their hands, the virus will now be on their hands. If they then touch the table, or they shake your hand, or touch door knobs and so on, and you in turn touch those door knobs, touch the table, hold hands … you may now have the virus on your hands. If you now take those hands and (touch) eyes, nose, mouth, then you may be at risk…,” explained Dawkins-Beharie.

The vulnerability of the eyes, nose and mouth was the reason people were being constantly urged not to touch their faces, despite the instinctive tendency so to do.

However, proper personal hygiene was a big help in that regard.

Because soap and water kills the COVID-19 virus, people should “be very meticulous” about frequently washing their hands, she said.

If infected people get the virus on to their hands and “shake your hands and you [immediately] wash your hands, it is unlikely you will catch the virus, the same thing if you touch door knobs or tables or anywhere and then wash hands…,” she said.

Likewise, cleaning frequently touched surfaces with basic disinfectant and diluted bleach solution reduces the risk of transmission “because we are getting rid of the virus at that point of contact”, she said.

Also, the danger posed by respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, talking, singing and so forth, has led to the recommendation by health specialists of “social distancing”, involving people staying two metres from each other, Beharie said.

Her comments on the recommended approach to use of masks and gloves to protect against COVID-19 took on an added dimension, because Councillor Mugabe Kilimanjaro (PNP – Ipswich Division) wore a mask at the meeting.

According to Dawkins-Beharie, the official recommendation of health officials and agencies was that masks and gloves were best used by people who are sick and those responsible for taking care of the sick.

Indeed, she suggested there was lurking danger in healthy people wearing masks because of the discomfort which can lead to constant touching of the face, and also the need to frequently change disposable masks and gloves which become wet and “useless” after hours of use.

Also, she said, removing such protection without transmitting any infectious elements that may be present “can be tricky” and challenging, even for trained professionals.

And noting that no amount of protective gear can ever give “100 per cent” protection against infectious diseases, Dawkins-Beharie warned against a “false sense of security” as a result of the use of masks, gloves, and the like.

However, in a lengthy, spirited response, Kilimanjaro while declaring great respect for the work of Dawkins-Beharie and her department, argued that there were significant “gaps” in her presentation.

He posed a rhetorical question: “Suppose, [another councillor sitting in close proximity] “has corona virus and he doesn't know, would it be safer for me to be wearing a mask beside him if he is not wearing a mask? At what point can anyone know if a supposedly healthy person is not healthy? And just like the mask is able to protect the healthy person from the person who is infected, then likewise to put double measure in place you [should] encourage those who are healthy to also wear the mask.”

This, and other observations and questions from Councillor Kilimanjaro triggered edgy responses across political party lines at the meeting.

Dawkins-Beharie brought an end to the unease by reiterating her earlier comments about the need for “flexibility” as well as asserting that people have the right to do what may be perceived as being in their own best interest.

She identified good ventilation, air, and sunlight as elements hostile to COVID-19 because of the speed in “drying up” respiratory droplets.

However, in response to specific questions, Dawkins-Beharie said she knew of no scientific evidence to suggest that a tropical climate was more hostile to the virus than other climes.

She said that the official word as of last Thursday, was that infected people who had not yet developed symptoms of COVID-19 were unlikely to be able to transmit the disease. However, she stressed yet again, there were no certainties.

“I never say never,” she said.

Nor could she say how long the virus can survive outside the human body. “The truth of the matter is I don't know, I am still awaiting word from higher up… What we know from past experience is that viruses in general need living cells to survive. They are not like other germs that can survive on their own outside of living cells; and living cells need certain conditions themselves, so survival will depend on all those conditions,” said Dawkins-Beharie.