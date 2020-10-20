St James honours 15 at National Heroes' Day awards ceremony

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Fourteen individuals and one entity were specially awarded at the National Heroes' Day Salute, State and Civic Awards Ceremony, held under the theme 'Celebrating a Heritage of Resilience and Pride', at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre here yesterday.

Seven were given Sam Sharpe awards, while the others were recipients of the mayor's special awards.

Leeroy Williams, who attended the ceremony for the first time as mayor of Montego Bay, congratulated the cohort and encouraged them to continue to contribute to their respective sectors.

“The theme, 'Celebrating a Heritage of Resilience and Pride', is not only apt for Heritage Week, but it is a true reflection of us as a people. This continues to provide us with an opportunity to reflect on our achievements and strengthen our resolve to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, do business, and raise families in peace and prosperity,” the mayor told the gathering.

He also highlighted the work of health workers and members of the security forces, who are involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are celebrating under trying circumstances, as COVID-19 has changed the landscape of the world… I salute some of Jamaica's unsung heroes who have been on the front line to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as our health workers and security forces, who have been burning the midnight oil to keep us safe,” said Mayor Williams.

Sam Sharpe awards were given to Iron Noble, in recognition of his contribution to tourism; Marcia Powell, in the field of community service; Lennox Wallace, for service in the field of health; Kingsley Thompson, journalism and media; retired Detective Inspector of Police Cecil Clarke, in recognition of his contribution to the field of national security; Durrant Brown, in recognition of his contribution to the field of sports; and Derek Harvey for health.

Meanwhile, the mayor's special awards were given to Lenford Johnson, for national security; Deputy Superintendent of Police Yvonne Whyte Powell, also for national security; Simon Casserly, in the area of sports; Joan Dickson, for education; Theresa Morgan-Williams, also for education; Delroy Mowatt, for health; Susan Simms, for education, and the non-profit organisation Le Antonio's Foundation for community service.

— Onome Sido