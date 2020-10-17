St James police hunting gun-slinging prostitute
THE St James police have launched a massive search for a woman from Flanker in the parish, who allegedly shot a client and stole $85,000 from him, after a sex transaction broke down.
According to Jamaica Observer sources, the 40-year-old man, a tiler whose name is being withheld, agreed to meet the woman at a hotel in the heart of Montego Bay to exchange sexual favours for money.
About 10:45 pm the two went into the hotel where the man offered the woman $5,000 for her services, but this offer did not satisfy her and an argument developed.
The man reportedly took back his money and walked on to the balcony of the room they were in, while partially dressed.
He subsequently reported to the police that while he was on the balcony, with his back turned to the room, he heard a clicking sound, and turned around to see the woman with a firearm pointed at him.
The woman then fired at the man hitting him on both thighs before running from the scene.
It was later discovered that she had fled with the $85,000, which the man had in his pants pocket.
The police were summoned, and the man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was treated and admitted in stable condition. Investigators also found one 9mm spent shell and an expanded bullet on the scene.
According to the Observer sources, the woman is a well-known prostitute who operates in Montego Bay, and the police are making every effort to arrest her as soon as possible.
Official figures from the police show 88 murders in St James up to October 10, a 23 per cent decline over the same time last year. The parish also recorded 102 shootings over the period, a shade below the 104 recorded last year.
