St James woman, man facing gun charges
DETECTIVES in St James on Monday charged a man and a woman with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in separate incidents in the parish.
The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Sutanya Earle, a resident of Norwood Gardens, and the man, 33-year-old Lancelott Pessoa, otherwise called Shabba of Dam Road, John's Hall.
Police said during a search of Earle's home two magazines, containing a total of 29 rounds of ammunition, and a Glock pistol, containing another round of ammunition, were found. She was taken into custody and later charged.
In the second incident, police said a police team patrolling Dam Road, John's Hall, in the parish saw Pessoa walking with a black bag on his shoulder. The constabulary said Pessoa, after seeing the police, “began to act in a manner that aroused their suspicion”. He was accosted and the bag searched. One 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition, was found. Pessoa was taken into custody and later charged.
