St Kitts imposes EC$500 fine for not wearing mask in public

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — The St Kitts and Nevis authorities have imposed an EC$500 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) fine on individuals who fail to wear a mask in public as efforts continue to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Government has issued the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No 13) Regulations, 2020, which shows that a curfew remains in effect from 5:00 am and shall expire at 4:59 am on Saturday, August 29.

“The curfew now in effect – 2:00 am until 4:59 am – has been reduced by two hours; the curfew used to be from 12:00 midnight until 4:59 am,” the statement said, adding that “this means that the public will be allowed to move freely, and businesses and enterprises will be allowed to operate from 5:00 am of one day to 1:59 am of the following day.

“Social distancing and physical distancing protocols still apply, and establishments are expected to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate them,” the Government statement noted.

It said that the wearing of masks when in a public place has been expanded and that, “notwithstanding the provisions of the Small Charges Act, Cap 4.36, a person shall wear a face mask, covering their nose and mouth, when in a public place, once a period of emergency is declared in relation to COVID-19”.

It said that an individual shall not be required to wear a mask if he or she is under the age of three years old, or if he or she suffers with a disability, cognitive impairment, dementia, asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease, or other similar health condition.

In addition, the wearing of a mask is not mandatory if a person is within a private space, including in a private vehicle.

However, the Government warns that under the new regulations, a police officer may issue an EC$500 fixed penalty notice “to any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 15 in relation to wearing a face mask in public places.

“If the person without the mask is between the ages of three and 18 years old, the parent or guardian of the minor shall be issued with the fixed penalty notice,” the statement added.

The twin-island federation has recorded 17 positive cases of the virus and no deaths.